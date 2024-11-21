Boynton Beach residents urge city commissioners to turn attention toward tennis courts conditions

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Many residents say courts at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center need more serving up. They took their concerns straight to commissioners on Tuesday in hopes to get much-needed upgrades.
Elizabeth Tyrrell is a member of a tennis league in Boynton Beach and says the courts are in rough shape.
“it’s exhausting to have to come to the tennis center and not know what conditions you’re going to be faced with," stated Tyrrell.
Tyrell tells me the courts desperately need resurfacing and it brings safety concerns to many. “It’s been such an important part of the community and if they don’t act on it now, we will continue to wither on the vine," shared Tyrrell.
City officials explained a previous vendor hired to maintain the courts recently ended its contract, leaving them to temporarily close courts for nearly two months while new maintenance staff was hired.
Some say the courts need more than just up-keeping.
"Every day they come out, they have to do it all over again because the courts haven’t been properly resurfaced so the clay just, the wind and the rain, gets rid of the clay and they got to start all over again," stated Linda Cross.
Residents are not alone and it’s an issue some Boynton Beach city commissioners also agree with.
"The tennis court’s conditions need urgent improvement to ensure that our facilities meet the needs and expectations of our residents," stated commissioner Angela Cruz. “It is a legitimate concern and it is something that needs urgent attention.”
City manager Daniel Dugger says he’s seen multiple images of the tennis courts and is in agreement with bringing them up to standard.
He has met with other vendors and says it’s a monetary cost that would be added to the CIP budget. Dugger estimates an approximate cost of $120,000 per court.
“As long as I’ve been here, it’s definitely been something that’s a constant issue that keeps on coming up every few years,” stated Dugger.
However, for players, it’s a cost that can’t be avoided. “it’s a point now where we feel very desperate that something has to change," stated Tyrrell. "What’s in process right now, is just not going to do it."
Residets are calling for a director to be hired by the city to lead the tennis center in hopes to bring oversight, additional programs and events to the facility.
Boynton Beach city spokesperson sent a statement about the situation:
"The City of Boynton Beach is committed to providing a world class tennis facility to our residents. Our previous vendor hired to maintain The Boynton Beach Tennis Center recently cancelled their contract with short notice. The facilities were temporarily closed while we hired a facilities supervisor and maintenance staff and took care of urgent maintenance needs such as weeding, irrigation, repairing and resurfacing, as well as work done in the pro shop. We know our residents who love tennis are anxious to see the courts open and in top shape. We are pleased that 12 of our 19 tennis courts, as well as all six pickleball courts, are open and in good condition with another four slated to open next week and the last three by the end of the year. In addition there are about 20 courts open for play at other facilities throughout the city. We also have plans to introduce additional youth tennis programs and to attract local and international tournaments to the facility"