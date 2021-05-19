Watch
Boynton Beach police to host gun buyback event June 5

Gift cards valued at $100, $200 to be issued
Boynton Beach Police Department Twitter
Boynton Beach police are hosting a gun buyback event at the Boynton Beach House of Kingdom Worship on June 5, 2021.
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 19, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting an event to provide an opportunity for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, functional firearms.

The event will be held June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Boynton Beach Church of God House of Kingdom Worship located at 135 Northeast Seventh Ave.

Police said no questions will be asked and no identification is required of anyone who disposes of a firearm at the event.

The firearm must be unloaded with the safety engaged and in a bag, box or case in the trunk of your car.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each functional handgun and a $200 gift card for each functional rifle or long gun. The gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gift cards will not be distributed for BB, pellet, airsoft guns or non-functioning firearms.

Commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for gift cards.

