Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified

UPDATE: Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo has been identified.

EARLIER STORY:

Boynton Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say appears to be lost and disoriented.

The man in the photo is currently at a Boynton Beach fire station with police and fire department personnel and is unable to provide his name or address.

BBPD

Police ask anyone who knows who the man is and can assist in getting him home safely to call Boynton Beach Police Department immediately at 561-732-8116.

