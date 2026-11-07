Boynton Beach police seek driver who ran over, killed 6-month-old puppy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a driver after a 6-month-old dog was found dead in a Boynton Beach parking lot earlier this week.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Boynton Beach Police received a report of a dead dog in a parking space at the back of a parking lot at 1500 Southwest 8th Street.

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Police seek driver after puppy found dead in Boynton Beach

An animal cruelty officer responded and found a small white dog that appeared to have been run over, according to police.

Investigators described the dog as a female Jack Russell Terrier, approximately 6 months old, with white fur and light tan or brown spots.

Detectives obtained surveillance video that police said shows a dark-colored sedan, believed to possibly be a Tesla, entering the parking lot at about 1:35 p.m.

According to police, the driver parked and got out before walking around the back of the vehicle toward the passenger side. The dog was then seen walking from the passenger side toward the front of the vehicle while the driver walked back around the car and returned to the driver's seat.

Police said the dog then walked back toward the passenger side of the vehicle.

At about 1:38 p.m., the sedan drove away. The dog was subsequently seen lying motionless on the ground, according to investigators.

Police have not identified the driver, and the news release did not specify whether investigators believe the dog was struck intentionally.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious near 1500 Southwest 8th Street on Nov. 3, or anyone who recognizes the driver or dog, to contact Detective Sala at 561-742-6818 or SalaN@bbfl.us.