Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

Emmanuel Philips is an insulin-dependent diabetic
Emmanuel Philips.PNG
BBPD
Emmanuel Philips.PNG
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:31:38-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered elderly man who has Alzheimer's and is an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Police said Emmanuel Philips, 71, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of NE 16th Avenue.

Philips is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department immediately at 561-742-6035.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News