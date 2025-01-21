Boynton Beach police release names of victims in weekend shooting that left 1 dead

The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) is still seeking information about a shooting that occurred near the 500 block of Northeast Second Street and E. Boynton Beach Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The shooting left one person dead and five injured. Davon Wood, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, died Sunday of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

BBPD has identified the five other victims. James Laurent of Lake Worth and Josue Jean of Boynton Beach both remain in the hospital in stable condition. Keith Clemons of Port St. Lucie, Derrick Dorsonne of Delray Beach and Jephte Matilus of Delray Beach were released from the hospital.

Boynton Beach 1 dead, 5 injured in Boynton Beach shooting Brooke Chau

BBPD said on Sunday a sixth victim took himself to the hospital.

Police said an initial investigation showed the shooting happened after two people got into an altercation at a gathering.

Boynton Beach police are asking anyone with information on the shooting contact 561-732-8116.