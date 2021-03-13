Boynton Beach police look for witnesses to crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are looking for witnesses to a traffic crash that critically injured a pedestrian Friday at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

A man was struck by a brown Ford Edge as he crossed Boynton Beach Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Police said the man was not crossing at the crosswalk.

He was flown to Delray Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 561-742-6165.