Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police look for witnesses to crash

Man critically injured, flown to Delray Medical Center
Police are looking for witnesses to a traffic crash that happened Friday in Boynton Beach.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 13, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are looking for witnesses to a traffic crash that critically injured a pedestrian Friday at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

A man was struck by a brown Ford Edge as he crossed Boynton Beach Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Police said the man was not crossing at the crosswalk.

He was flown to Delray Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 561-742-6165.

