Boynton Beach police hold community meeting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A meeting with the Boynton Beach Police Department Thursday is supposed to be a community conversation.

"I'm not going to prejudge any of our existing officials or the new ones that are coming on the dais," Chief Michael Gregory said.

The meeting was set up before Thursday's release of the Florida Highway Patrol's findings into the crash that killed 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

"This union is very strong. So, even if you recommend chief that he be terminated I'm quite sure that his job will get turned back over to him," one man said.

Davis died along Federal Highway moments before a Boynton Beach police officer attempted a traffic stop.

FHP concluded "the accident occurred while the motorcycle operator was driving recklessly at approximately 85 miles per hour and unlawfully fleeing an attempted traffic stop" It continues by saying "there was no physical contact between the police officer’s vehicle and the motorcycle" It went on to say, "this investigation is complete, and no charges shall be filed."

Bryce Graham spoke for Stanley's family.

"My reaction is, wow! You come out and say that a 13-year-old child caused his own death. How is that when an officer conducted an unlawful police chase," he said.

Boynton Beach police said they could not discuss the specifics of the case at the forum. Their own investigation has not concluded.

Residents at the meeting included Davis' family. Many say something needs to change.

"I think what needs to happen is the D.O.J. just needs to come in because this is out of control," one man said.

One woman said she's afraid of the police.

"I don't even be committing a crime and when the police pull up and get behind me I be feeling like my blood pressure is 1,000," she said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department will conduct an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated on December 26.

