BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Almost 50 police officers in Boynton Beach are helping raise awareness for cancer research for No-Shave November.

Captain Rich McNevin has dealt with skin cancer since 2001.

“The melanoma was the worst, and this past year I had squamous cell cancer on my face, so I had to have surgery to have that removed,” he said.

McNevin and 37 other officers will let their facial hair grow for the rest of the month to help raise money for cancer research.

“Anything I can do to bring light to it is a good thing I think,” said McNevin.

He said people would ask him why he has facial hair and it’s the perfect opportunity to explain what the department is doing.

Each year more officers have joined and put down the razors for a month.

McNevin said it is also an excellent way to show the community that cancer can affect anyone.

“It’s another way to show the community we are human and we are affected by these things,” he said.

Boynton Beach Police have already raised over $3,000. You can join their team or donate by clicking here.