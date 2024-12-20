Boynton Beach Police Department launches new online program to report non-emergencies

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department said they hope a new online system will help streamline the process of reporting crimes and other incidents to police.

They said it enables residents to conveniently file some non-emergency police reports using their website.

For incidents that don't require the immediate presence of a police officer — this includes crimes like theft or vandalism — a complainant won't have to call 911 or visit a police station.

Officials said the new system frees up officers for more urgent incidents or investigations.

Using the online reporting system, residents can report many types of incidents, including:

• Civil issues

• Identity theft

• Lost property

• Noise complaints

• Dine-and-dash incidents

• Harassing phone calls

• Abandoned vehicles

• Package theft

• Retail theft

• Traffic complaints such as speeding

• Requesting extra patrols

• Trespass authorization

"The new online reporting option helps our officers focus on our most urgent public safety needs," Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said in a statement. "It allows us to maximize our resources and deliver enhanced service to the community while giving officers more time to focus on crime prevention and investigation."

Police said residents can also use the system to register themselves or relatives with dementia, blindness, autism, Down syndrome, deafness or any other medical condition that may make communication with law enforcement difficult.

"Approximately 25% of the routine calls we handle could be taken over by this system," Boynton Beach Assistant Police Chief John Bonafair said. "We want our officers to be out on the streets, preventing crime or finding bad guys."

Bonafair said about 80 people have successfully filed reports since police launched the new online tool last month.

Visit the Boynton Beach Police Department website for more information and to access the online reporting system.