Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory recovering from COVID-19

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The chief of the Boynton Beach Police Department is recovering from a bout with COVID-19.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Wednesday that Chief Michael Gregory has been out of office since his diagnosis.

Gregory is "recovering well" and hopes to be back in the office at the beginning of next week, according to Slater.

"His illness has in no way interfered with his duties as chief of police. While he's been away, he has been in constant contact with the department's leadership team and others," Slater said in a written statement.

Despite having the virus, Slater said the police chief has maintained a busy schedule of responding to phone calls, emails, text messages and attending virtual meetings.

Gregory spoke with WPTV in 2020 about his recovery from heart stent surgery after discovering he had 75 percent blockage in a major artery.

His health scare two years ago prompted him to urge others to listen to their bodies and seek medical care to get answers.