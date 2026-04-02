Boynton Beach photographer drives 150 miles to capture the perfect shot of the Artemis II space launch

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach photographer drove 150 miles to the Space Coast to capture the perfect shot of the Artemis II launch on Thursday.

Tom Prescott spent two years planning to photograph the historic moon mission from the Max Brewer Bridge, located about four miles from the launch site.

WATCH BELOW: Local photographer captures stunning images of Artemis II launch

Boynton Beach man captures stunning photos of Artemis II launch

"Monday morning at 3 a.m., I kissed my wife good morning, and I got in the car," Prescott said.

After a two-and-a-half-hour drive, Prescott staked out his spot on the bridge, a popular viewing location. He said it was the ideal place to capture the rocket and its engines forming a fiery plume as it headed to space.

"I knew the spot I wanted, I'd been planning this for two years, and I knew the spot I wanted (was) on the Max Brewer Bridge," Prescott said.

WPTV Tom Prescott speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny on April 2, 2026, about what it took for him to take the stunning photos of the Artemis II launch.

The experience stirred childhood memories of the Apollo missions for the photo enthusiast.

"I was getting very emotional, and while my eyes were looking through the camera, I'm hitting the button and following the thing, I just screamed out we're going to the moon," Prescott said.

Prescott estimates he took about 1,000 photos of the launch, capturing a new era of space exploration.

"I don't want to see that bridge for quite a while," Prescott said.

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