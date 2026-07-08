Boynton Beach permanently protects Nickels Forest as advocates eye next battle

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city commissioners unanimously passed a declaration to permanently protect 15 acres of city-owned land known as Nickels Forest, a move advocates are celebrating after years of pressure — but say the fight is not over yet.

The declaration shields the land from things such as construction, garbage dumping, and other threats. Only a unanimous city commission vote could modify or terminate it.

On Tuesday, cheers filled City Hall as commissioners passed the measure, with many attendees wearing green in support of the forest.

"It's putting it on paper permanently that this matters to all of us,” said Susan Oyer.

The forest is home to gopher tortoises and other wildlife and is considered one of the last remaining green spaces in the area.

Oyer, is an advocate who has spent years pushing for the forest's protection, said she was relieved by the outcome.

"I am very excited. This has been six years personally that I've been working to fight to save this forest,” said Oyer.

Michael Zwierzyna is also an advocate who reflected on the significance of the commission's action.

"They did preserve land. They did determine there was value in green space and now we're seeing a restrictive covenant placed,” said Zwierzyna.

Although they are relieved, advocates are already looking ahead to the next challenge. Mizner Global LLC wants to build 72 townhomes on land adjacent to the newly protected city property. The county confirmed stop work order signs went up after unauthorized clearing of vegetation on the site.

Zwierzyna described the situation on the adjacent property.

"A variety of different individuals from the county or related to the project have been on this site, as result of illegal clearing,” said Zwierzyna.

Advocates say they are focused on fighting to reduce the size of the proposed development. If violations are cleared, the project would head to planning and zoning.

Advocates said Tuesday's commission vote is just the beginning.

"This phase 1. This was track 2, actually, of city preservation,” said Zwierzyna.

Despite the road ahead, many praised city leaders for the declaration.

"I really truly think the city commission needs to be recognized and what they did here today is really something that is not common,” said Zwierzyna.

WPTV

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