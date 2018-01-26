Boynton Beach officer acquitted of firearm charge in police brutality case

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach police officer faces less time in federal prison after a U.S. District Court judge cleared the officer of one of his charges.

In November, Officer Mike Brown was convicted of excessive force resulting in bodily injury and using a firearm to commit a violent crime in a 2014 police brutality case that was captured on helicopter video, made international headlines and cost the city of Boynton Beach $600,000 in settlement fees.

However, Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock confirmed Judge Robin Rosenberg granted Brown’s motion for acquittal on the firearm charge, a crime which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

According to Rosenberg’s ruling, the acquittal all comes down to a technicality.

During Brown’s trial, jurors were told they could only find Brown guilty of using a firearm during a violent crime, if they found him guilty of the first count: excessive force resulting in bodily injury.

The catch? According to federal definitions, bodily injury is not considered a "violent crime."

“We are delighted with the judge’s ruling,” Brown’s attorney, Bruce Reinhart said in a statement to Contact 5. “We will continue to fight to clear Officer Brown of these charges.”

Brown still faces up to 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge, but it is up to the judge how much time he serves. There is no mandatory minimum sentencing for that crime.

