Boynton Beach neighbors rally to save Little Free Pantry after code complaint threatens removal

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Little Free Pantry and Library that has quietly served neighbors in Boynton Beach for nearly five years is now at the center of a community fight.

In the Forest Park neighborhood, Ace Ratcliff and their partner, Derek Calhoun, opened the small outdoor pantry in 2021 to help families in need — offering free food, toiletries, and books, no questions asked.

WATCH: Single complaint could lead to loss of neighborhood resource

Community fights to save neighborhood pantry after code complaint

But after a single complaint filed with the city's code enforcement office, their community resource could soon be removed.

"We've literally had people knock on our door and tell us the little free pantry is the only reason they got to eat that day," Ratcliff said.

The pantry was built with the help of the B'nai Torah Congregation's TLC Charlie Fund and didn't require permits or special permission at the time. But earlier this year, the city cited the pantry and library for violating rules related to accessory structures.

Ratcliff and Calhoun say the complaint came from someone outside their neighborhood and they are now being forced to consider removing the resource — unless city leaders change the rules.

"Sometimes it really is the difference between getting to eat that day and not," Ratcliff added.

What started as a small project to support neighbors has grown into a thriving hub for community care. Inside, you'll find canned goods, whole milk, toilet paper, and pasta just steps away from free books for kids and adults.

More than 600 people have signed a petition asking the Boynton Beach City Commission to revise its land development regulations, similar to what nearby cities like Lake Worth Beach and Delray Beach have done. Those changes would allow Little Free Pantries and Libraries to safely remain in front or side yards — like a mailbox.

"It's obviously good — why isn't the city just as excited that people are trying to help their community?" said Calhoun.

The couple and many of their neighbors showed up to the most recent city commission meeting to make their plea. So far, they've been granted a six-month extension — but they're hoping for a more permanent fix.

"What we're looking for is a code amendment that will not only allow Little Free Libraries and Little Free Pantries to safely exist within Boynton Beach… but also set standards for how they're built,"Ratcliff explained.

WPTV reached out to the city of Boynton Beach to ask:



Whether the city is exploring ways to accommodate or support community-run pantries and libraries



If commissioners are considering future changes to the land development rules



How residents can work with officials to resolve this issue

WPTV is still awaiting a response.

Supporters of the pantry have launched a petition urging city leaders to protect these small community structures. If you'd like to sign or donate to keep the Forest Park Little Free Pantry and Library running, go here.

