Boynton Beach man wins $1 million playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man will be celebrating the holidays with a much bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach won $1 million from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from Gateway Shell, located at 2360 North Federal Hwy. in Boynton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59. However, the odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-1,925,599.