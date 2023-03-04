Boynton Beach man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 murder

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder of a man in 2019.

On Thursday, Kent Morley, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm, felon in posession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer later Thursday sentenced him to life for the first-degree murder conviction as well as other terms of five years and three years.

On April 8, 2019, officers responded at 9:44 p.m. to the 500 block of East Gateway Blvd. in Boynton Beach and located a man, identified as Jermaine Orr, 42, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said they attempted to save Orr's life until Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene, but he died of his injuries.

Two days later Kent was arrested.

He confessed to killing Orr, police records show.

On June 23, 2006, Kent was found incompetent to stand trial in the shooting death of

Melinda Grimsley. He later pleaded guilty to killing her. In all he served 10 years in prison and was released in 2016.

