Boynton Beach man rescues woman from car on fire after crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — He doesn't want to be called a hero but his actions were nothing short of heroic.

When Leo Zupo drove up to a crash Saturday morning, he does what first responders are trained to do without thinking twice.

The Boynton Beach resident was on his way home and saw the crash at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road.

"As the fire starts to get bigger, I just noticed nobody was going out to help her," he said.

Boynton Beach Police Department Car on fire at intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road in Boynton Beach on Saturday.



Zupo said a woman in her late 60’s appeared trapped inside her car.

“I threw my truck in park," he said. "I ran over there.”

But when he got to her, Zupo said the door on the driver’s side was jammed.

“I had enough room to get my fingers between the door jam and the door there," he said. "I just pulled it with all my might, and I separated the door where the window is and I got the door open”



Relieved, he rushed to get her out of the burning car.

"We got to hurry up and get you out. She said 'I can’t move my leg.' She’s gushing blood out of her right arm.”

Thankfully, Zupo was able to get the injured woman to the curb where firefighters would help her just a few minutes later.

"I've seen a lot of crazy stuff but nothing to where it was like this," he said.

The patient was recovering in the hospital.

The driver of the other car was able to walk away.

He called his brother Hector, a Boynton Beach firefighter, after the incident.

"I'm very proud of my brother, and I let him know our department personnel that responded are thankful for his heroic actions and will to act that saved this women's life and from a worse outcome," Hector Zapos said.

Leo's business name is Super Zupo Home Improvement, an appropos Superman hero-type name.