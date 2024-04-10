Boynton Beach man fatally shot roommate after altercation, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is being held without bond after he shot and killed his roommate, police said.

Officers responded to a home at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at the One Boynton Apartments along Federal Highway.

The caller, Andrew Pepin, 26, reported an altercation with his roommate, Jonathan Richardson, 34, which resulted in Richardson's death.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered Richardson sustained three apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue.

Pepin was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning before a Palm Beach County judge. Pepin is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Police have not released what prompted the altercation.