Boynton Beach man, 21, dies in boating incident that injured 2

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Loved ones of a 21-year-old Boynton Beach man said they are struggling to cope with, what they say is, a huge loss for family and friends.

Genoune’s best friend, David Kaplan, was at Genoune’s home Monday afternoon helping to comfort his family.

“I was in denial for so long,” he said. “I don’t understand how something so bad could happen to such good people.”

Genoune lost his life Sunday during a boating trip in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Genoune, and two others, were thrown from the boat, and into the water, when it made a sudden, sharp turn.

Two of the occupants were recovered by nearby good Samaritans. Genoune was later found dead.

“I just got a phone call,” Sheer Genoune said.

Sheer Genoune is the victim’s baby sister. She said he worked as a captain and owned the Dripped Out Fishing company. His passions were memorialized across social media.

“If I could describe him in a few words, he is magnetic, hilarious and just a ray of sunshine,” she said. “There’s not one person who has had a mediocre relationship with him.”

His family believes he was doing what he love and it’s that spirit that reminds them of the reasons they smile through the hurt.

“I’ve never lost anyone like this,” Kaplan said. “He was my best friend; he was everything to me.”

“He’s definitely giving me the strength, because it’s probably the most difficult thing that I’ll have to go through,” Sheer Genoune said. “But, I know that he’s with me and giving me the strength to carry my family.”

The pair plan to keep promoting his business and sharing his love of being on the water with the world.

Donations are being accepted on behalf of the family to help cover funeral expenses. To contribute, click here.