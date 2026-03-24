Boynton Beach identifies 2 victims in fatal helicopter crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Boynton Beach have released the names of the two people who were killed Monday when a helicopter crashed into a warehouse.

The victims were identified as Alejandro Carrasco, 28, of West Palm Beach, who was an instructor, and Bryan Menna, 52, a student from Michigan.

2 people aboard fatal helicopter crash in Boynton Beach

City spokeswoman Chelsea Sanabia did not offer any other details on the crash.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into a warehouse located in the 3800 block of South Congress Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the helicopter to crash.