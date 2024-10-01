Boynton Beach High senior thriving both on the football field and in school aerospace program

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Nikolas McNutt-Williams never played football before getting to high school. Now, you can find #0 making tackles all over the football field in Boynton Beach.

McNutt-Williams, a Boynton Beach High School senior, is what you would call a high achiever.

"It was really fun freshman year," McNutt-Williams said. "Everyone around me, they helped me, build me up and I've been at it for four years now."

The 6'2', 160-pound defensive back is an integral part of the Tigers' defense in what Coach Daniel Mendoza says has been a bit of an up and down season.

"We are just trying to find ourselves," Mendoza said. "With the chaotic off-season, spring, going into the summertime so, trying to get these guys aligned, trying to get them to understand to buy into structure and consistency."

McNutt-Williams can be seen not only in a football uniform, but in a pilot's uniform with stripes and all as a member of the Boynton Aerospace Academy.

"I had a teacher, very funny guy, lots of jokes, cool dude. He got me started with aero-tech where I learned all the basics of planes, and aircraft flight," McNutt-Williams said. "And then from there, it's been smooth sailing. Smooth flying— if you want to say that."

The aerospace program is a partnership between Palm Beach County Schools and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Students can study aviation, aeronautical science and unmanned systems, better known as drones.

"The way I have to think in the classroom I can translate that to how I think on the field," McNutt-Williams said.