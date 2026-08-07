BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city staff said the New Public Safety Training Center was requested by police to meet growing training demands in the area.

The proposed complex is set to include a 12-lane, 50-yard shooting range, dedicated equipment storage, a defense tactics room, a virtual reality training room and more. The plans also called for a staged apartment to simulate real-world law enforcement scenarios.

'Leave Us Alone': Residents Voice Concerns

Boynton Beach halts plans for police training center following resident opposition

For residents whose homes are directly across from the proposed site, the news of the development was alarming.

“My stomach turned inside out,” said Stacey Deloye, a resident who told WPTV she had just completed a major home renovation to take advantage of the view. “I just sit at my computer and have my coffee and watch the birds and its beautiful view.”

Others echoed her concerns, focusing on environmental and financial impacts.

“I completely support our police department but I want them to build their gun range somewhere else and not to tear down one of the few remaining blocks of woods that we have left in east Boynton,” said Tony Cenk, who has lived in the Golfview neighborhood for over 20 years. "This will greatly affect our property values in a negative manner."

Peter Fitzpatrick, a 44-year resident, worried about the noise. “It’s a shame to try and destroy the little bit of green space we have in east Boynton," he said. "The noise will come right up that canal when they cut those trees."

At a community meeting, another resident expressed frustration, stating, “I just don’t understand why this always lands in Gulfview’s backyard. Please leave us alone."

City Commissioner Announces Pause

The wave of community pushback prompted City Commissioner Angela Cruz to meet with residents at the Golfview Harbour Clubhouse Thursday evening, where she announced the project would be halted.

“I can guarantee you that right now everything has been stopped, and nothing will continue until we actually have those conversations,” Cruz told the residents. She explained that city staff had conducted initial research and surveys on the site before the extent of the opposition became clear.

What Happens Next

While residents see the pause as a victory, they remain worried about the future of the project.

“We want more firm action taken by the city to ensure the preservation and protection of this land," Deloye said.

According to Commissioner Cruz, approximately $60,000 of the project's $434,000 architectural planning cost has already been spent.

Although the item is not currently on the city commission agenda, officials are inviting the public to voice their concerns at the upcoming City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

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