Boynton Beach gun buyback program collects 127 firearms

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A gun buyback program was held Saturday in Boynton Beach.

It required the combined efforts of the police, the community, and the church.

With the 4th of July approaching, Minister Dominic Murray knows what that means.

"You're going to hear fireworks, you're going to hear gunshots," he said.

The police presence Saturday at the Boynton Beach Church of God House of Kingdom Worship was not there to mark a crime scene, but to partner up in a crime-fighting effort.

For the first time, Boynton Beach police held a gun buyback program.

"Everywhere there are guns. I have nothing against guns. It's just people and what they use the guns for," said Rev. Chiquita Jones.

Functional firearms could be returned with no questions asked.

$100 gift cards were offered in exchange for handguns, and $200 gift cards were offered for shotguns.

As for the church location, that was done for a reason.

"A church is where everybody is to come together and feel safe here," said Minister Murray.

Church leaders say it's an effort to continue to build bridges between law enforcement and the community.

"We're here for them. We're not against police officers. I've got law enforcement in my family," said Pastor Kenneth Jones.

Police say the buyback was a huge success.

127 firearms were collected and $18,000 in gift cards were distributed.

"I want the community to be peaceful. We come together as one," Rev. Jones said.