Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue hold first joint training after merger

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two agencies in Boynton Beach are now working together to keep boaters and beachgoers safe.

The first-ever life-saving drill held by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the city's Ocean Rescue team happened Tuesday at Oceanfront Park.

It was a two-part drill that included search and rescue of a missing swimmer and a boat in distress.

"The level of EMS that they can elevate us to, it's just going to be next level for where we are at right now," Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Tom Mahady said. "Between [their] staff and our staff, dive team, there's just so much for us that we can take and apply into real day situations."

The two recently merged, moving the Ocean Rescue dive team from the city's parks and recreation department to the fire department.

Both agencies said there are multiple benefits, especially for beachgoers, including having more eyes on the water, and better gear and equipment to help swimmers and boaters that could be in danger.

"We're going to get lifeguards in action when lifeguards feel it's beyond their capability. We'll get the fire department dive team," Deputy Chief Jake Brant said. "We have a boat. We have two jet skis. They have a jet ski ready to launch from the beach. Seconds count, we'll be there."

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and Ocean Rescue officially merged Feb. 15, according to the city.