Boynton Beach explores possible fire rescue merger with Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A possible merger between Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is now being explored as city leaders look for ways to reduce expenses and potentially lower taxes for residents.

Could a merger between these 2 fire rescues save money?

The discussion took center stage during a May 19 Boynton Beach commission meeting, where City Manager Dan Dugger presented several large-scale initiatives aimed at reshaping the city’s financial future.

Among the eight initiatives discussed were proposals for a municipal endowment fund, utility ownership transfers, CRA restructuring, and a possible fire rescue merger with Palm Beach County.

According to Dugger, the conversation surrounding a fire rescue merger originally began through the city’s annexation initiatives. Now, city officials say they are examining how consolidating services could impact the city financially while maintaining emergency response standards.

For some residents, however, the proposal raises concerns about accountability and local control.

“I’d be concerned about not having direct access to fire rescue that’s accountable to our city versus to a county representative,” one resident said during public comment.

Another concern centered around how a merger could affect residents financially.

“Especially in South Florida, we absorb the cost of so much in Florida,” another resident said.

During the meeting, Dugger addressed many of the financial questions tied to the proposal, including what the city could potentially receive through an appraisal of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue assets if a merger were approved.

“And that came up to a total of about $95 to $115 million lump sum payment to the city of Boynton Beach,” Dugger said.

According to city estimates, the merger would generate a net annual savings of approximately $20 million for the city’s general fund. Dugger also said all 185 fire rescue employees would retain their jobs under the proposal.

City officials say the potential savings could eventually benefit taxpayers directly.

“We’re going to lower the millage rate, there’s going to be no changes, the MSTU will not be levied during the first year of this merger, the county is going to absorb the cost of that,” Dugger said.

By the second year of the proposed merger, Dugger estimates residents could save roughly $145 annually per household due to the elimination of the city’s fire assessment fee.

“With that MSTU rate levied within the city of Boynton Beach, fire assessment completely goes away,” Dugger said.

Some residents reacted positively to the possibility of lower costs.

“That’s awesome, if that happens that’s awesome,” one resident said.

Still, city leaders emphasized the proposal remains in the early stages and no final decisions have been made. Commissioners also suggested holding town halls and additional public meetings to better inform residents and gather community feedback before moving forward.

“This is just a plan, I’m not 100 percent sure it will work, but I hope it does,” Commissioner Mack McCray said.