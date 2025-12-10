Boynton Beach CRA still has $450,000 available for small business grants

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is digging into grants readily available for Boynton Beach small business owners.

At a recent meeting, the city's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) gave an update on businesses they have helped through grants, announcing that $450,000 is still available to be allocated.

WPTV Reporter Victor Jorges learned that a local yoga studio was granted $9,000 to help with rent, and an urgent care clinic was granted $2,000 to help with repairs.

Bond Street Ale and Coffee Manager Shamara Jean says the $50,000 she received has made a big difference for her business. The money helped her revamp the inside of the restaurant.

"For this industry, every dollar kind of counts like heavily,” Jean said. "Our margins are super thin, and so to have the reimbursement to come from the city is really helpful.”

WPTV Bond Street Ale and Coffee

Jean says the documents needed for the application are easy to obtain and that most business owners should have them handy.

"It’s been beneficial to the business because customers, you know, you go to your favorite places but they never really change," Jean said. "It gives you the opportunity to not only enhance your business but to kind of change it.”

There are three grants available from the CRA: property improvement, rent reimbursement, and marketing. For more information, click here.

