Boynton Beach considering $250 annual fee to play on tennis, pickleball courts

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — $4— that's roughly how much it costs to play on the courts at the city of Boynton Beach's tennis and pickleball courts.

But changes could be coming after the city introduced the idea of an annual fee of $250.

City Commissioner Angela Cruz says the proposal has gotten a lot of feedback.

"Many of the residents that have reached out to me are seniors. They say this is the only thing that they're able to do in their fun time. I think it's important to maintain fees that are reasonable, and I think that we are taking steps in that direction," Cruz sent WPTV in a statement.

While the annual fee is only a proposal, residents like Tyler Fenio worry about the potential impact.

"It probably will reduce the amount of people that are able to play or willing. I would say, Boynton Beach, don't do it," Fenio said. "I wouldn't be able to do it. I'm a little financially sensitive right now I would probably choose to skip paying."

Daniel Keller says he's not entirely opposed to the idea.

"I like to keep my money in my pocket, but hey, if you want to play you got to be in it to win it," Keller said. "You got to do what you got to do."

The city is seeking public input on the proposal and said they are considering waiving the fee for seniors.

"The City of Boynton Beach is committed to providing the best recreation facilities to our residents. From our courts and gyms to our golf course and swimming pool, we are dedicated to making life fun. As much as we wish we could make all of our facilities and programs free of charge, entrance fees are a big part of how we maintain equipment, cover operating expenses and offset the salaries of employees. Affordability has always been and will continue to be a priority. However, as inflation goes up, so must our costs."

-City Spokeswoman Dani Moschella