Boynton Beach commissioners to decide if former officer should be re-employed after teen's dirt bike death

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, Boynton Beach City Commissioners are set to discuss whether Mark Sohn, a former veteran Boynton Beach police officer, will get his job back.

On the agenda, city commissioners will make a motion whether to authorize city attorney to file an appeal or not.

Sohn was fired in 2021 following the pursuit of a 13-year-old, Stanley Davis III, who died after crashing his dirt bike.

Davis' father is attending the meeting on Tuesday.

Back in May, arbitrator James Mastriani stated Sohn should get his role back without pay back, benefits, or seniority.

In addition, an Florida Highway Patrol investigation found that Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any criminal charges.

The report added there was no physical contact between Sohn's vehicle and Davis' dirt bike.

Chelsea Sanabia, the public affairs coordinator for the City of Boynton Beach stated "the city has 90 days to consider all legal options."

This is a developing story, check back to WPTV.com for updates.