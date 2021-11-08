Watch
Boynton Beach church collects donations to help families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

Program to benefit Crosspointe Elementary School families
Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 07, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Churchgoers in Boynton Beach attended mass Sunday morning in an effort to serve others.

The Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach is working with a local school to help about 13 families who don't always have a meal to get them through the day.

They are asking church members to donate to help Crosspointe Elementary School families in need enjoy Thanksgiving.

Church of Our Savior in Boynton Beach service on Nov. 7, 2021

The church will match every donation, and give each family a $50 Publix gift card.

Organizers are also collecting donations for the "Back to Basics" angel tree program in which they gift new sneakers, socks and other necessities for children in need.

