Boynton Beach celebrates National Night Out

'It's been a great place to have a family,' one resident says
Todd Wilson
Posted at 11:59 PM, Oct 05, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Natalia Shelton and her son Jude have called Boynton Beach home for nearly six years.

"It's a great town," she said.

Tonight is "National Night Out" and the Boynton Beach Police Department has pulled out all the stops. They set up several bounce houses, food trucks, a face painting station, and several police vehicles for kids to check out.

"It's important to come out and have them do something. This is a great activity for them to do," Nigel Stafford said.

This is the first time the police department is able to hold this event in two years. COVID and then rain canceled the last two opportunities for national night out festivities.

On a brighter note, the department said there's reason to celebrate.

"Our crime rate is the lowest it's been in decades and that's a really good reason to celebrate," Stephanie Slater with the Boynton Beach Police Department said.

And celebrate what they did with the community showing up in numbers.

Shelton said Boynton Beach is a beautiful place to live.

"It's been a great place to have a family," she said.

Tonight was a wonderful time, everyone felt welcomed and the food was delicious.

