BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man wearing a hat and dark glasses robbed a Boynton Beach bank Monday morning, according to police.

He targeted a SunTrust branch at 2250 W. Woolbright Rd., just after 11:30, police said.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police ask anyone who recognizes him to call Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Midian Diaz at 561-742-6113.