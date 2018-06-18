Police: Man robbed Fort Pierce bank Friday

WPTV Webteam
2:42 PM, Jun 18, 2018

Fort Pierce police say this man is suspected of robbing a  Seacoast Bank on S. US Highway 1 Friday.

Fort Pierce Police Dept.

Fort Pierce police are continuing to investigate a Friday bank robbery.

They say a man walked into the Seacoast Bank in the 1900 block of S. US Highway 1 and left with an undisclosed amount money.

Police say he made his escape in a 2002-2005 white Kia Optima.

If you recognize the man you are asked to call Fort Pierce Police Detective Armando Lopez at 772-467-6901 or Detective Diego Combe at 772-467-6902.

