Police: Man robbed Fort Pierce bank Friday

Fort Pierce police say this man is suspected of robbing a Seacoast Bank on S. US Highway 1 Friday.
Fort Pierce police are continuing to investigate a Friday bank robbery.
They say a man walked into the Seacoast Bank in the 1900 block of S. US Highway 1 and left with an undisclosed amount money.
Police say he made his escape in a 2002-2005 white Kia Optima.
If you recognize the man you are asked to call Fort Pierce Police Detective Armando Lopez at 772-467-6901 or Detective Diego Combe at 772-467-6902.