Boynton Beach author Tevin Ali strives to inspire others with children's book on life's joys and sorrows

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach author hopes to inspire children with a book about life’s lessons.

Author Tevin Ali was raised in Boynton Beach by immigrant parents from Trinidad and Tobago.

He wrote ‘Ambitious Archie' in honor of his dad, Hassim Archie Ali, and his immigrant experience in Palm Beach County.

Ali says his dad passed away Christmas night in 2022, and inspired him to write the piece.

“I wanted to pass on the values that he instilled into me growing up onto a new generation,” shared Ali. “This is the birth of ‘Ambitious Archie’, which highlights my dad’s journey to inspire a new generation.”

The book highlights family, goal-setting, ambition, coping with failure, life lessons, along with grief and loss.

“When I look at this book it gives me a deep sense of honor to be able to share his lessons with kids,” states Ali.

Ali said within 24 hours, the children's book became the number one best seller on Amazon under three categories: Children's Social Activism, Children's United States Biographies and Children's Books on Immigration.

“It lights my heart,” shares Ali. “My dad is up there smiling ear to ear.”

‘Ambitious Archie’ can also be found online, and at the Boynton Beach library as a featured book.