Boy battling cancer gets hero's sendoff from Boynton Beach police

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A little boy received a hero's send-off on Friday in Boynton Beach.

Four-year-old Kaine Meisle is battling cancer, and Boynton Beach police wanted to give him some love and support before he goes out of state for treatment.

A parking lot full of police and firetrucks greeted Kaine on Friday, as police and firefighters gave him a hero's sendoff before he travels to Philadelphia for cancer treatment.

"He is screaming in the back seat. Screaming, I love it, I love it, I love it," said Kaine's mother, Kyle Lidlow.

Lidlow said Kaine loves law enforcement. He even wore his own police uniform on Friday.

"Oh my goodness, it was so heartwarming and heartbreaking at this same time," Lidlow said.

Deputy Chief Vanessa Snow said seeing Kaine get so excited meeting everyone is one of the reasons they do this job.

"He is our hero. He is so strong and in the fight for his life and we are behind him all the way," Snow said.

Kaine's excitement brought tears to his mother's eyes.

"He doesn't have any of those normal things. He should be starting soccer and school, but with everything," Lidlow said.

Police wanted to make sure Kaine remembers them during his treatments.

Lidlow said they will relocate to Philadelphia in the next month to start his treatment for the next two years.

"This will carry him," Lidlow said.