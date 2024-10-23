Blind group crosses busy intersection to raise awareness

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A group is working to make sure blind people can move freely and that drivers know exactly what they need to do if they see a blind pedestrian.

Dozens of people who are either visually impaired or blind crossed one of the busiest intersections in Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning. Their goal was to raise awareness about White Cane safety laws, which Florida has.

According to the 2024 statute, only blind or visually impaired people, or otherwise handicap, should use white canes with red tips.

All drivers near an intersection where a blind person is trying to cross need to bring their cars to a full stop.

Wednesday morning, the group, led by the Braille Club of Palm Beach County, with the city of Boynton Beach and its police department, crossed at Federal Highway and Woolbright Road several times. The police officers present were talking to drivers about their initiative.

The goal is to teach them to slow down, look for the white and red canes, and come to a full stop if drivers see a blind pedestrian.

WPTV News journalist Victor Jorges spoke to Mark Melendez. He was born blind, but has taught himself several music instruments since he was a kid.

He said he’s proud to be doing events like Wednesday’s to raise awareness about his community.

“Blindness is very challenging to many, many people who don't know what blindness really really is and how it affects them,” Melendez said. “This is why we gotta raise awareness about the importance of blindness, the white cane, how to get around independently.”