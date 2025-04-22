BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Residents of the Sealofts at Boynton Village were surprised when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams showed up and surrounded their complex Friday.

Officials ended up arresting Miquan Owens, 21, who now faces several charges following a drug bust.

According to the report, the arrest was part of a sting operation that began last month. Detectives organized an undercover agent to purchase drugs from Owens.

'BIT OF A SURPRISE': Neighbors react after major drug bust in Boynton Beach

Weeks later, officials got a search warrant for Owens’ home, and on Friday, they seized 197 grams of cocaine, 330 grams of fentanyl, counterfeit pills and nearly $21,000.

Neighbors who live in Boynton Village witnessed the arrest. Others who spend their afternoons at a dog park across from the complex were shocked to know Owens is bending bars.

“It’s too bad that something like that happens so close to us,” said Jill Clare.

WPTV Deborah Smith says she is surprised to learn the drug bust happened so close to home.

Clare and other longtime residents are relieved as the drugs were close to nearby schools and homes.

“You never know what’s going on in your neighborhood, and you hear about these things, so it is a bit of a surprise,” Deborah Smith said. “You don’t want drugs on the street, especially something like fentanyl, which is deadly.”

Owens is in the Palm Beach County jail facing three counts of selling schedule 2 controlled substances, two counts of using a phone to facilitate a felony and one charge of trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl.

“I hope that these people know that they can get busted and then to just keep it away from us,” Clare said.