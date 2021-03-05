Barbara Midcap: Missing Boynton Beach woman safely located, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: According to Boynton Beach police, Barbara Midcap has been safely located in the parking lot of a Walmart in Cooper City by someone who saw the Silver Alert.

Boynton police are working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to help reunite Midcap with her family.

EARLIER STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boynton Beach woman who police say suffers from the beginning stages of Dementia.

Barbara Midcap, 63, was last seen leaving her home on Northeast 24th Avenue Thursday morning in a silver 2007 Ford Edge with Florida tag IJ50AQ.

Boynton Beach Police said Midcap's car was last seen in Dania Beach at around 3:16 p.m. that same day.

Midcap's husband is currently in the hospital, and her family members have not heard from her since she left the house, police said.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with reddish-blonde shoulder-length hair. She was possibly wearing jeans and a blue and white plaid shirt.

Anyone who sees Barbara Midcap is urged to call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department.

