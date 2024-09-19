Arrest made in 2021 fatal stabbing in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police in Boynton Beach said Thursday they’ve made an arrest for a crime dating back to October 2021.

Police said they’ve arrested Tydraries Brooks, 26, in connection to the stabbing death of Robert McLean, 51.

Back in 2021, McLean was found suffering from stab wounds to his chest on Northeast 13th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said McLean was involved in an altercation just moments before his death.

Over the next three years, detectives with Boynton Beach police reinterviewed witnesses and continued to gather evidence in this case.

On Sept. 10 of this year, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Brooks, who was found in Riviera Beach by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Newly released court documents said a woman told deputies she had been sexually assaulted by McLean weeks prior. She said her current boyfriend, Brooks, had found out about what happened and was upset with McLean.

Brooks is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Court records show he was supposed to go before a judge Thursday morning, but deputies told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges Brooks was refusing first appearance.