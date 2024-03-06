Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

3rd person dies in Boynton Beach 2-vehicle crash

He was a passenger in Friday's crash
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Boynton Beach Police Department vehicle, file
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 19:33:59-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A third person has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, the Boynton Beach Police Department said Tuesday.

Adam Uwanawich, 35, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. On Monday, police were seeking the identity of the man.

Also Monday, police released the names of the two drivers, Alexandra Doran, 26, and Nicholas Tedesco, 24, who died in the crash that occurred 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Paxford Lane.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda traveling east on Hypoluxo Road experienced a medical episode, causing the car to veer into westbound traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a westbound vehicle.

Two passengers from Doran's vehicle sustained critical injuries, including Uwanawich.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.