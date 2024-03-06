3rd person dies in Boynton Beach 2-vehicle crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A third person has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, the Boynton Beach Police Department said Tuesday.

Adam Uwanawich, 35, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. On Monday, police were seeking the identity of the man.

Also Monday, police released the names of the two drivers, Alexandra Doran, 26, and Nicholas Tedesco, 24, who died in the crash that occurred 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Paxford Lane.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda traveling east on Hypoluxo Road experienced a medical episode, causing the car to veer into westbound traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a westbound vehicle.

Two passengers from Doran's vehicle sustained critical injuries, including Uwanawich.