3 wounded in Interstate 95 shooting released from Bethesda Hospital East

Man killed while Lexus traveling south in Boynton Beach area
Alex Hagen/WPTV
Police investigate after a burgundy Lexus with four shooting victims inside arrives at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Fla. Deputies say one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting along Interstate 95.
Boynton Beach police investigate after burgundy Lexus with bullet holes in it arrives at Bethesda Hospital East
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 15, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three people wounded in a shooting along Interstate 95 have been released from a Boca Raton hospital, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95 in or near Boynton Beach.

Four people were traveling in a burgundy Lexus when they were wounded by gunfire coming from another vehicle, Barbera said. The victims then drove to Bethesda Hospital East for help.

One man in the car was pronounced dead upon arrival, while three other adults were treated for their injuries, Barbera said. Their identities haven't been released.

Deputies were still searching for the shooter or shooters Tuesday.

A motive was not immediately known.

