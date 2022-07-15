BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said.

Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1 a.m. where they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

After an investigation, three suspects, identified as Shawn Crosby, 28, Erickson Durandisse, 34, and Eduard Duarte Carmona, 24, were taken into custody.

The three suspects face charges of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. All of them were booked in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Detectives said it appears the motive for the killing was drug-related.