20-year-old suspect accused of robbing Domino's pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he robbed a Domino's pizza delivery driver at gunpoint last week.

Investigators said the incident occurred before 11 p.m. on Friday in the Cove apartment complex after the suspect, identified as Evandole Lusane, placed a pizza order using the TextNow application.

When the driver arrived at the delivery location, police said Lusane was hiding in a nearby stairwell armed with a firearm.

Officials said Lusane pointed the firearm at the victim and stated "give me everything you got."

The victim's cellphone was among the items Lusane took during the robbery, according to police.

Hours later the cellphone was located, abandoned in a stairwell one building over from where the initial robbery occurred.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said they were investigating an unrelated incident in the Cove apartment complex on Monday where they arrested Lusane.

Police said the firearm used to commit the robbery was also located.

Lusane faces a charge of robbery with a firearm and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail.