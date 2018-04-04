2 men sought in attempted Boynton Beach car break-ins

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police are looking for two men caught on camera attempting to break-into vehicles this past weekend.

Home surveillance video shows the men trying to open car doors in the Sky Lake neighborhood early Sunday, April 1.

Police said they are looking into the possibility that after trying to break into cars, they stole a red 2013 Mazda 3 from someone's driveway.

If you can identify the men, call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116. Tipsters can remain anonymous.