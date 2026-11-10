17-year-old killed in Boynton Beach shooting, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening in Boynton Beach.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. near the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

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17-year-old fatally shot in Boynton Beach

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Franck Jeannoute of Boynton Beach.

Jeannoute was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police.

Investigators have not released information about what may have led to the shooting or whether they have identified a suspect.

Police said the homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cardenas with the Boynton Beach Police Department's Major Case Unit at 561-742-6827 or CardenasJ@bbfl.us.