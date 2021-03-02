11-foot heart-shaped sculpture unveiled in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new sculpture was unveiled Tuesday in Boynton Beach that pays tribute to first responders and health care workers.

The "Healing Heart" sculpture sits in front of the new Boynton Beach City Hall.

Artist Rubem Robierb said while creating the piece he was thinking of the police, fire and hospital workers who have been heroes working through the pandemic over the last year.

The 11-foot sculpture is interactive and allows someone to walk up and place their heart on a stethoscope.

"When you build a sculpture like that, you make people keep remembering them and remember how important they were during the time," Robierb said.

The artist said he hopes the healing heart reminds people to thank first responders for all the hard work they do.