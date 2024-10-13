Delray Beach man dead days after rollover crash on SR7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 29-year-old man from Delray Beach is died Sunday morning after a major rollover crash that occurred at State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard Oct. 8.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the front of a Chevy 2500 truck driving southbound on SR7 hit the right side of a Honda SUV that was attempting to cross SR7 and turn westbound onto Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The SUV, driven by Travis Francisco Henry of Delray Beach, rolled on a downward slope and onto its roof. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, heavy extrication was needed for Henry to be removed from the vehicle.

Henry died from his injuries just before 1 a.m. Oct. 13. The 18-year-old Chevy driver sustained minor injuries.