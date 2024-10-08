Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

2 individuals taken to trauma center following Boynton Beach rollover crash

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, generic (July 3, 2024)
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, generic (July 3, 2024)
Posted
and last updated

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals have been taken to a trauma center following a rollover crash at State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard that had left one person still trapped in their car.

According to a post from PBCFR, the accident involved two vehicles with major damage, with one vehicle landing on its roof. The individual that was trapped needed heavy extrication to be removed.

FPL also arrived on the scene to handle an issue with a power pole.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening