2 individuals taken to trauma center following Boynton Beach rollover crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals have been taken to a trauma center following a rollover crash at State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard that had left one person still trapped in their car.

According to a post from PBCFR, the accident involved two vehicles with major damage, with one vehicle landing on its roof. The individual that was trapped needed heavy extrication to be removed.

FPL also arrived on the scene to handle an issue with a power pole.

Rollover Crash at SR7 and Boynton Beach Blvd. 2 vehicles with major damage. 1 patient has been transported and extrication is still in progress for 1 other patient. Consider alternate routes, and give extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/Ld06J0oOZQ — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) October 8, 2024

