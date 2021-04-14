Watch
WPTV meteorologist Kahtia Hall teaches Boca Raton students

WPTV
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall holds a virtual visit with students at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton on April 14, 2021.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 15:28:16-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall enjoyed doing a virtual school visit on Wednesday with students at Temple Beth El of Boca Raton.

The students got an inside look at the WPTV studios and learned how the green screen works. They also learned about clouds, helped make a cloud in a jar, and sung songs about the weather.

If you would like to plan a virtual school visit with one of our WPTV meteorologists, contact WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall at Kahtia.Hall@wptv.com

