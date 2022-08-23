World-class performing arts center coming to downtown Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A world-class multi-million dollar performing arts center could soon become a reality for the City of Boca Raton.

Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events.

The project is being spearheaded by Andrea Virgin, president and chairman of the board of the Boca Raton Center for Arts and Innovation.

This is anticipated to be one of the first of its class in the United States that will produce a place that enables world-class programming in the traditional performing arts, and for programming that is yet to be anticipated for audiences and artists for the next 100 years.

It's very multipurpose," she said. "So the whole campus is contemplated for experiences that are whether indoor or outdoor, for free, are ticketed for experiences for the student, for the professional, for the young or the old, for the day, or the night, weekday or weekend, and all year long."

City Councilman Andy Thomson said the project will help fill a void and transform the city into the epicenter for cultural arts in South Florida.

"We do not have that kind of that first-class world-class type thing that would make people travel to Boca in order to watch a show," he said.

The cost of the project is upwards of 100 million dollars, funds that are currently being raised privately by the center's nonprofit organization.

